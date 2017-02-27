Sprouts Farmers Market is seeking emp...

Sprouts Farmers Market is seeking employees for new Sarasota location

SARASOTA Co., Fla -- Looking for a job? Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire grocery employees for its new store. The interviews will be held at the Holiday Inn Lido Beach at 233 Ben Franklin Drive in the 7th floor meeting room.

