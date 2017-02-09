Spice Bay home sells for $2,235,000
A home in Spice Bay tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Steven and Karen Hagan sold their home at 1219 Sharswood Lane to Craig Zobrist, Kelly Zobrist and Mark Donohoo, of Sarasota, for $2,235,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Eleventh Phart
|3
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Martha
|27
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Chris
|288
|Baron Trump
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC