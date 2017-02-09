Spice Bay home sells for $2,235,000

Spice Bay home sells for $2,235,000

A home in Spice Bay tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Steven and Karen Hagan sold their home at 1219 Sharswood Lane to Craig Zobrist, Kelly Zobrist and Mark Donohoo, of Sarasota, for $2,235,000.

