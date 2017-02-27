SEESAW and More Coming Up in The Ringling's 'New Stages' Series

In February, The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art launched the next phase of its New Stages series with New Sincerity, featuring artists who seek to redefine the parameters of performance and contemporary art. New Stages, an integral piece in The Art of Our Time visual and performing arts initiative at The Ringling, "brings unique works from genre defying artists," said Steven High, executive director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.