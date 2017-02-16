Sarasotacounty 1 hour ago 6:13 p.m.Beware of phone scam involving fake police officers
Next time that phone rings, and there's someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer asking for money, beware: the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says it's a phone scam. "If it's money involved it's definitely a scam," said Chris Wells.
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
