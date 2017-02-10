Sarasota teacher kills herself after ...

Sarasota teacher kills herself after shooting husband

Read more: Daily Mail

Jason 'Chase' Fisher, 46, was found with gunshot wounds in his hand and chest and is now recovering in the hospital A popular sixth-grade teacher turned a gun on herself after trying to kill her husband in an attempted murder-suicide. Holly Fisher, 46, shot her husband Jason 'Chase' Fisher, 46, in the hand and chest before killing herself on Saturday morning, police said.

