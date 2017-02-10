Sarasota teacher kills herself after shooting husband
Jason 'Chase' Fisher, 46, was found with gunshot wounds in his hand and chest and is now recovering in the hospital A popular sixth-grade teacher turned a gun on herself after trying to kill her husband in an attempted murder-suicide. Holly Fisher, 46, shot her husband Jason 'Chase' Fisher, 46, in the hand and chest before killing herself on Saturday morning, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|19 hr
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|289
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|Eleventh Phart
|3
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 8
|Martha
|27
|Baron Trump
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC