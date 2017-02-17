Sarasota Police investigating after a husband and wife are shot
Sarasota, FL - A husband and wife are both recovering after being shot at their home off Signal Pointe Circle in Sarasota. The call came into police Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Feb 15
|Facts
|4
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Feb 13
|jombo
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Feb 13
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC