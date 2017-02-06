Sarasota Opera Announces Its 2017-18 Season

The Sarasota Opera's winter 2017 season may just be commencing this Saturday, Feb. 11, with Madama Butterfly , but artistic director Victor DeRenzi and executive director Richard Russell have wasted no time in announcing its 2018 season. The two held a press conference on the opera house stage last Friday afternoon to reveal, in addition to the four-opera winter season, the fall opera that will bow in November, and the world premiere of a piece for the Sarasota Youth Opera.

