Sarasota Opera Announces Its 2017-18 Season
The Sarasota Opera's winter 2017 season may just be commencing this Saturday, Feb. 11, with Madama Butterfly , but artistic director Victor DeRenzi and executive director Richard Russell have wasted no time in announcing its 2018 season. The two held a press conference on the opera house stage last Friday afternoon to reveal, in addition to the four-opera winter season, the fall opera that will bow in November, and the world premiere of a piece for the Sarasota Youth Opera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baron Trump
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 27
|Martha
|25
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|29
|Coal Burners
|Jan 26
|Amber Lane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC