Sarasota man shot, Police investigating

Sarasota, FL - Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred near 25th Street and Leon Avenue, Sarasota, just before 12 p.m. Monday. Detectives responded to a report of a shooting and found the victim, Malik Henry, 19, of Sarasota, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.