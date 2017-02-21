Sarasota man arrested, throws baggie of cocaine into roadway
SARASOTA Co., Fla -- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a Sarasota man after he sped past them on his motorcycle and threw 27 grams of cocaine into the roadway. Deputies conducting foot patrol near Superior Avenue and Mall Drive near Gulf Gate, first made contact with Jose Delgadillo, 22, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
