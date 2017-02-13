Sarasota lets you say 'I do' again on the beach
Couples wishing to renew their vows can on the beach Tuesday evening. Sarasota County will hold its popular and romantic 'Say I Do Again' wedding vow renewal ceremonies on Valentine's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|20 hr
|jombo
|2
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|20 hr
|The past
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Mon
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Sun
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|289
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|Eleventh Phart
|3
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 8
|Martha
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC