Sarasota homeowner attacked, robbed in break-in
A man, accused of breaking into a Sarasota home and attacking and threatening the homeowner before taking his wallet and other personal items, was arrested Thursday, officials said. Steven Lipsey, 29, of 2520 N. Orange Ave. in Sarasota, has been charged with burglary with assault or battery and grand theft.
