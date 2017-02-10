Sarasota County Sheriff deputy will plead not guilty to obstruction charge
SARASOTA, Fla. -- The investigation of former Sarasota Sheriff's deputy Frankie Bybee for attempted murder has now jeopardized the career of one of his colleagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|289
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Eleventh Phart
|3
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 8
|Martha
|27
|Baron Trump
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC