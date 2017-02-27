Sarasota: "Baseball subsidies will pa...

Sarasota: "Baseball subsidies will pay for themselves, trust us!" Read Story Noah Pransky

Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

SARASOTA, Florida When the county's director of economic development, Jeff Maultsby, told a group of journalists that Sarasota's $21+ million investment in a new Braves spring training stadium would pay for itself with new tourism revenues, 10News WTSP photojournalist Tim Burquest decided to ask where he got the return-on-investment information. Maultsby struggled to answer a series of questions on the topic, and when 10News made a request Monday for the public documents that would contain such tourism revenue projections, none were produced.

Sarasota, FL

