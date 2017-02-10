There are on the Log Cabin Democrat story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rock musician charged with having loaded gun on Delta flight. In it, Log Cabin Democrat reports that:

Rock guitarist Rick Derringer carried a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancun, Mexico, but was stopped after landing in Atlanta and now faces a criminal charge, authorities said. Derringer told a federal air marshal that he flies 30 to 50 times per year with the gun in his carry-on bag, and has never had a problem, a court affidavit states.

