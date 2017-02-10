Rock musician charged with having loa...

Rock musician charged with having loaded gun on Delta flight

There are 1 comment on the Log Cabin Democrat story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rock musician charged with having loaded gun on Delta flight. In it, Log Cabin Democrat reports that:

Rock guitarist Rick Derringer carried a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancun, Mexico, but was stopped after landing in Atlanta and now faces a criminal charge, authorities said. Derringer told a federal air marshal that he flies 30 to 50 times per year with the gun in his carry-on bag, and has never had a problem, a court affidavit states.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Shark

Sarasota, FL

#1 16 min ago
What an idiot. Also I have seen him at a airport bar... drunk as a skunk.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07) Thu Eleventh Phart 3
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Feb 8 Martha 27
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Feb 8 Chris 288
Baron Trump Feb 3 yidfellas v USA 3
Kermit and Shelley watkins Jan 29 Concerned 1
Best realtor Jan 27 Marti 2
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 27 Marti 13
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,606 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC