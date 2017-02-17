Punta Gorda's Wine & Jazz Festival Returns Feb. 25
One of the mellowest little festivals in Southwest Florida, the Punta Gorda's Chamber of Commerce's Wine and Jazz Festival at Laishley Park returns on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its 12th year. Less than an hour south on I-75, Punta Gorda is a charming small town with a pretty waterfront downtown park, and that's where the festival is staged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|22 hr
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|23 hr
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Feb 15
|Facts
|4
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Feb 13
|jombo
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Feb 13
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|289
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC