Pine View Grad Adele Romanski Produced the Academy Award-Nominated Moonlight
Sarasotans sure have made a name for themselves in Hollywood. Alan Ball and Nancy Oliver were friends and members of an acting troupe here in the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Feb 15
|Facts
|4
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Feb 13
|jombo
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Feb 13
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC