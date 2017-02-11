Orioles General Manager reacts to Braves possible move to Sarasota County for Spring Training
SARASOTA, Fla. -- Dozens of Baltimore Orioles baseball fans came out to watch the first day of pitchers and catchers working out for Spring Training at Ed Smith Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Mon
|jombo
|2
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mon
|The past
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Mon
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|289
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|Eleventh Phart
|3
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 8
|Martha
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC