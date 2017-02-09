Officials: Deputy charged in attempte...

Officials: Deputy charged in attempted murder was paid for sex

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

A Florida sheriff's deputy accused of trying to kill a woman he allegedly had been defrauding is now facing more charges, and new police internal review alleges another woman paid him for sex, reports CBS affiliate WTSP. Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said last month that 46-year-old Deputy Frankie Bybee had befriended the victim, a 79-year-old Sarasota woman, while responding to a service call in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07) 20 hr Eleventh Phart 3
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Wed Martha 27
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Wed Chris 288
Baron Trump Feb 3 yidfellas v USA 3
Kermit and Shelley watkins Jan 29 Concerned 1
Best realtor Jan 27 Marti 2
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 27 Marti 13
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC