Officials: Deputy charged in attempted murder was paid for sex

A Florida sheriff's deputy accused of trying to kill a woman he allegedly had been defrauding is now facing more charges, and new police internal review alleges another woman paid him for sex, reports CBS affiliate WTSP. Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said last month that 46-year-old Deputy Frankie Bybee had befriended the victim, a 79-year-old Sarasota woman, while responding to a service call in October.

