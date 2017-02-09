Officials: Deputy charged in attempted murder was paid for sex
A Florida sheriff's deputy accused of trying to kill a woman he allegedly had been defrauding is now facing more charges, and new police internal review alleges another woman paid him for sex, reports CBS affiliate WTSP. Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said last month that 46-year-old Deputy Frankie Bybee had befriended the victim, a 79-year-old Sarasota woman, while responding to a service call in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|Eleventh Phart
|3
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Martha
|27
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Chris
|288
|Baron Trump
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC