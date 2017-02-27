Nokomis woman charged in overdose death

Melissa Winings has been charged with manslaughter for providing a synthetic opioid to a man who died from an overdose, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's office photo A Nokomis woman has been charged with manslaughter for providing a synthetic opioid to a man who died from an overdose, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

