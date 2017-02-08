Nik Wallenda was on high wire when 5 ...

Nik Wallenda was on high wire when 5 people fell in Sarasota

Sarasota Fire Rescue crews are responding to an accident involving five people who fell from a high wire in Sarasota. The five patients fell 25 to 30 feet from a high wire at the Circus Arts Conservatory, which is located at 2075 Bahia Vista St. in Sarasota, according to a Sarasota Fire Rescue spokesperson.

