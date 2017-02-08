Nik Wallenda was on high wire when 5 people fell in Sarasota
Sarasota Fire Rescue crews are responding to an accident involving five people who fell from a high wire in Sarasota. The five patients fell 25 to 30 feet from a high wire at the Circus Arts Conservatory, which is located at 2075 Bahia Vista St. in Sarasota, according to a Sarasota Fire Rescue spokesperson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|6 min
|Martha
|27
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|40 min
|Chris
|288
|Baron Trump
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|29
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC