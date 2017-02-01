News 29 mins ago 2:52 p.m.Sarasota deputies rescue elderly woman from house fire
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies James Crosby, Lindsey Fischer and Michael Buehler were the first to respond to the victim's home at 2664 24th Street in Sarasota around 10:15 p.m. on January 27. They arrived to find the home totally engulfed in flames with the woman trapped inside. According to a SCSO statement deputies Crosby, along with an unidentified Good Samaritan broke a bathroom window so Crosby could enter the building.
