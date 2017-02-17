News 11 mins ago 8:06 p.m.Tour the most expensive home for sale in Sarasota and Manatee Counties
So check for some change in your sofa, 'cause you're going to need it if you want to buy this home at Longboat Key Club. The 20,000-square-foot home is the most expensive property on the market in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|1 hr
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Wed
|Facts
|4
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Feb 13
|jombo
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Feb 13
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|289
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC