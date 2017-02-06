Maximus North America supplies equipm...

Maximus North America supplies equipment to 'Gold Rush' mining team

Saturday Feb 4

Maximus North America , Sarasota, Florida, introduced the Ireland-based Maximus Crushing and Screening product line into North America in 2015. In 2016, one of the stars of the Discovery Channel's television show "Gold Rush" noticed the Maximus MXJ-1000 jaw crusher at an industry trade show.

