Longboat, Sarasota at odds over Fruitville Road

A roughly $10 million transportation project slated for Fruitville Road has caused a fissure between the town of Longboat Key and city of Sarasota planners, with island leaders concerned that any recent gains in traffic solutions could be at stake. On Feb. 22, the city will hold its last public workshop for a traffic-calming project on Fruitville between U.S. 301 and North Tamiami Trail.

