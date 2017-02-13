Legacy Trail extension cost estimate reaches $60 million

The cost to extend the Legacy Trail from Palmer Ranch to Payne Park may be more than double the roughly $29 million estimated in a 2015 feasibility study. To that end, the Sarasota County Commission might consider pursuing a referendum to authorize more than the charter-limited $22.6 million in spending for the project, according to a memo from Public Works Director Isaac Brownman.

