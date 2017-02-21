Judge Grants Injunction Against Dub S...

Judge Grants Injunction Against Dub Shack

Read more: Sarasota Magazine

A Hillsborough County judge on Monday granted an injunction against the Dub Shack at UTC -the latest action in a lawsuit filed by World of Beer Franchising, Inc. against SRQBeer USK LLC , the Bradenton company owned by Dean Lambert and Mark Broderick that operated a World of Beer franchise at the Dub Shack location from 2012 till earlier this year. The judge's ruling gives World of Beer till March 26 to buy the bar and thereafter prevents the defendants from operating or working for "any competitive business" within 10 miles of any World of Beer location.

Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Sarasota, FL

