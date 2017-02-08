Jokes not politics when Steve Martin, Martin Short team up
Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are gearing up for a national tour, offering a show with plenty of jokes and music - but precious little politics. The duo say they'll be stepping gingerly around the topic of Donald Trump and the election during their "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" tour, which launches Friday in Sarasota, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|Eleventh Phart
|3
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Martha
|27
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Chris
|288
|Baron Trump
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC