Jazz Legend Dick Hyman Leads 2017 Sarasota Jazz Festival
For most 90-year-olds, just attending a jazz festival and enjoying the music would be enough. Not so for local legend Dick Hyman, a Venice resident and 2017 NEA Jazz Master, who will be both honoree and musical director at the 37th annual Sarasota Jazz Festival, kicking off March 5 and continuing through March 11. Hyman will also, by the way, turn 90 during the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|28
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Feb 15
|Facts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC