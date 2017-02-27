Jazz Legend Dick Hyman Leads 2017 Sar...

Jazz Legend Dick Hyman Leads 2017 Sarasota Jazz Festival

For most 90-year-olds, just attending a jazz festival and enjoying the music would be enough. Not so for local legend Dick Hyman, a Venice resident and 2017 NEA Jazz Master, who will be both honoree and musical director at the 37th annual Sarasota Jazz Festival, kicking off March 5 and continuing through March 11. Hyman will also, by the way, turn 90 during the festival.

