It's Highland Games Time
"Why are there no toll roads leading into Sarasota?" jokes Robert Howard, president of the Sarasota Caledonian Club. "We don't want to discourage more Scots from coming here."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 27
|Martha
|25
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|Baron Trump
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|29
|Coal Burners
|Jan 26
|Amber Lane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC