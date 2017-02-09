Investigations 36 mins ago 10:13 a.m.Secret documents provide insight ...

Investigations 36 mins ago 10:13 a.m....

Following a protracted public records battle with Sarasota County, 10Investigates obtained public records exchanged between the county and the Atlanta Braves that reveal several concessions Sarasota has made during negotiations over the baseball team's future spring training home. Sarasota County had previously claimed the records were confidential, but 10Investigates pressed county leaders on their "trade secrets" public records exemption to obtain several draft agreements between the two parties over the past two years.

