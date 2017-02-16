Input sought on reduced bridge openings
The first step of many to reduce bridge openings for the Anna Maria Island and Cortez bridges is in sight. The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking regarding possible changes to the opening times for bridges to and near Anna Maria Island.
