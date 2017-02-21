Indian Beach is the Focus of the 2017 Historic Homes Tour
Good news for anyone who's ogled that splendidly restored Spanish Revival residence on the National Register of Historic Places at the corner of Indian Beach Drive and Bay Shore Road. The original Taylor-Whitfield House-now named Splendida by its new owners-is one of five homes on the 27th annual Historic Homes Tour sponsored by the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation.
