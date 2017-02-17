Historic Markers Tell Story of Newtown History
Newtown Alive" is now being put in place It guides you thru Newtown's history and introduces you to the trail blazers, the men and women who make Newtown "a great place to call home". Fredd Atkins, Sarasota's first African American Mayor says, "It is important because we as African Americans in Sarasota and this region need to be recognized for our contributions but also to give our young people the drive and the ability to seek out greater opportunities for themselves.
