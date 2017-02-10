Gulf of Florida offers white sandy beaches, great seafood and spectacular sunsets
Just hours before Donald Trump 's eclipse of Hillary Clinton in the presidential race for the White House, Barack Obama assured us whatever the outcome the sun would still rise over America in the morning. As we flew direct with British Airways into The Donald's USA, the sun was setting and we had to wait to see if Obama's prediction would come to pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|4 hr
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|289
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|Eleventh Phart
|3
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 8
|Martha
|27
|Baron Trump
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC