Global Wood Plastic Composites Market will reach USD 8.76 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research
According to the report, global wood plastic composites market was valued at USD 4.37 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 8.76 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2017 and 2022. In terms of volume, global wood plastic composites stood at approximately 4,262.3 kilotons in 2016.
