Global Wood Plastic Composites Market...

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market will reach USD 8.76 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

According to the report, global wood plastic composites market was valued at USD 4.37 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 8.76 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2017 and 2022. In terms of volume, global wood plastic composites stood at approximately 4,262.3 kilotons in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota 13 hr sarasota_celery_f... 1
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Sat Go Blue Forever 289
News Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07) Feb 9 Eleventh Phart 3
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Feb 8 Martha 27
Baron Trump Feb 3 yidfellas v USA 3
Kermit and Shelley watkins Jan 29 Concerned 1
Best realtor Jan 27 Marti 2
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC