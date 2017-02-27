Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market will reach USD...
According to the report, global demand for Liquid Crystal on Silicon was valued at around USD 717.99 million in 2016, and is expected to reach approximately USD 3,465.60 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR slightly above 30% between 2017 and 2022. Sarasota, FL, Feb. 27, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Liquid Crystal on Silicon Market by Product for Automotive, Consumer electronics, Aviation, Military, Medical and Optical 3D Measurement Applications - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" .
