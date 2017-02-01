Global Cheese Market Expected to Reach USD 124.20 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research
According to the report, global cheese market was valued at over USD 95.17 billion in 2016, is expected to reach above USD 124.20 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 4.57% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, Feb. 02, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Cheese Market by Product : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022" .
