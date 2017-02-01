Full Cast Announced for Florida Premiere of the Love Note at Rise Above Performing Arts
Rise Above Performing Arts will present The Florida Premiere of The Love Note this February at The Glenridge Performing Arts Center in Sarasota Florida. The musical that features book, music and lyrics by Gail Phaneuf made its Off Broadway debut in November 2014 at The Actors Temple Theatre.
