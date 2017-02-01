Fuel leaking from old Fort Myers gas station
Access caps in concrete are all that remain of underground tanks that used to be below a former Hess gas station at 12690 McGregor Blvd. Recent environmental soil sample tests show petroleum is still present underground. It is not contaminating any drinking water or surrounding well water for homes.
