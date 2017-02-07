Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire
This afternoon while performers were practicing a human pyramid on the high wire, they lost their balance. Five fell from the high wire and were sent to area hospitals.
Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
