Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall ...

Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire

48 min ago

This afternoon while performers were practicing a human pyramid on the high wire, they lost their balance. Five fell from the high wire and were sent to area hospitals.

