Enrollment this week for TSA pre-chec...

Enrollment this week for TSA pre-check at SRQ

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA, Fla. -- When you go to the airport, there are lines, and lines and lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel 11 hr jombo 2
Kermit and Shelley watkins 11 hr The past 2
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) 16 hr Tom Sandy 20
Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota Sun sarasota_celery_f... 1
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Feb 11 Go Blue Forever 289
News Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07) Feb 9 Eleventh Phart 3
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Feb 8 Martha 27
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,844,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC