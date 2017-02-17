Digitizing Route Books from the Golden Age of the American Circus
Over 300 route books made by American circuses are being digitized for the first time by Illinois State University, Circus World, and the Ringling Museum of Art. Before cinema, television, and even radio, Americans had the circus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Fri
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Fri
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Feb 15
|Facts
|4
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Feb 13
|jombo
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Feb 13
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|289
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC