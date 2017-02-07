Deputies seek help identifying furniture thieves with surveillance video

SARASOTA CO., Fla -- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to identify two suspects who stole nearly $3,000 worth of furniture from DutchCrafters Amish Furniture on Thursday. Deputies were called to 3709 N. Lockwood Ridge Road for reports of a business burglary just before 9:00 a.m. Surveillance video from the business shows two suspects dressed in dark clothing, approach the store around 4:40 a.m., and steal two chairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.