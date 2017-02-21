Deputies: Man arrested for loaded gun, drugs, stolen motorcycle in Sarasota

SARASOTA Co., Fla -- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a Bradenton man on felony charges after a traffic stop led deputies to the discovery of a loaded gun, stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies first made contact with Joshua Welage, 32, just after 2 a.m., Wednesday morning, near Lockwood Ridge Road and Gocio Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.