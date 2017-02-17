Crime 35 mins ago 10:27 a.m.Video shows tire iron attack in Sarasota; Suspect arrested

Crime 35 mins ago 10:27 a.m.Video sho...

Video shows tire iron attack in Sarasota; Suspect arrested

Surveillance video from a Sarasota gas station shows the moment when an attempted burglar allegedly attacked a woman with a tire iron. The incident happened at the Radiant gas station at 5761 Bee Ridge Road Thursday morning around 7 a.m. when suspect, Gregory Scribner, 26, of Sarasota, approached the victim at the gas pump and demanded she give him her purse.

