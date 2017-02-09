Crime 17 mins ago 4:41 p.m.2nd deputy arrested in Sarasota attempted murder case
A second Sarasota County deputy has been arrested in a case of an elderly woman who was exploited and targeted for murder, the sheriff's office said. Carson Lee Plank, 23, was arrested Thursday after she lied during the criminal investigation of former Deputy Frankie Bybee, the sheriff's office said today.
