City council to consider water taxi
Now a local business owner wants to bring a similar idea to Bradenton, Sarasota and Anna Maria Island, all areas dealing with heavy traffic, especially during the tourist season. "Coming off at noon it was bumper to bumper," said Manatee County resident Janet Foushe about the traffic on Anna Maria Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Feb 15
|Facts
|4
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Feb 13
|jombo
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Feb 13
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC