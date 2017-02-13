Circus Sarasota's 20th Anniversary Show
Considering the horrible accident that befell members of the Wallenda family troupe last week, you might have figured that this 20th anniversary edition of Circus Sarasota, titled "Synergy," would not take place as planned, or that at the very least the closing act featuring Nik Wallenda and other high-wire artists would be postponed. But then you wouldn't understand very much about the mindset of circus folk, for whom there was never any doubt that the show must go on.
