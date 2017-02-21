Chase bank on Fruitville Road in Sara...

Chase bank on Fruitville Road in Sarasota robbed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: ABC Action News

Sometime before 6 p.m. Friday a man wearing a dark-colored hat walked into the bank at 5341 Fruitville Road, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said. Witnesses told sheriff's deputies the bandit indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Sun MOSAIC ios evil 28
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Sat PORTSTEWART 6
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Fri James Swanson 11
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Feb 19 Tricks 30
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Feb 17 BOE 1
Jack Collins busted (Oct '14) Feb 17 dude 27
Kermit and Shelley watkins Feb 15 Facts 4
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Sarasota County was issued at February 26 at 10:04PM EST

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC