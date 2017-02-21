Casey Key home sells for $3.3 million
A home on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Jerri DeCordova, trustee, of San Diego, sold the home at 1908 Casey Key Road to Heather Cox and Charles Cox, trustees, of Nokomis, for $3.3 million.
